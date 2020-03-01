BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 636.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 61,590 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 15,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.64.

BWA opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

