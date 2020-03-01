Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Position Boosted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 529.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,535 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of Boyd Gaming worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,551,000 after buying an additional 444,253 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth about $54,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13,019.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,402,000 after buying an additional 2,041,351 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 917,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,977,000 after buying an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after buying an additional 44,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.55.

NYSE BYD opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $833.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $298,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,309.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,056,777.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

