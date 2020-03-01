Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Position Cut by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 934,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.09% of Brightsphere Investment Group worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,874,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 171,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 152,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 112,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,536,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSIG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Brightsphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

BSIG opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $800.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 27.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

In related news, CEO Guang Yang acquired 50,001 shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,510.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,510.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

