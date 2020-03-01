Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $9.38 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

NYSE:CM opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.50. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $1.0955 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.