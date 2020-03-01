Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the January 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 309,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHD. ValuEngine raised Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cactus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cactus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

Get Cactus alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cactus by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,017,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,914,000 after acquiring an additional 260,564 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,531,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 202,697 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the third quarter worth $5,838,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter worth $3,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

WHD stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cactus has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $40.68.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $140.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.63 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Cactus will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.