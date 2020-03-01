California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $46.48 and last traded at $46.72, with a volume of 6682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.92.

The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.54 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWT. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,922,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,442,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,064 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,804,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

California Water Service Group Company Profile (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

