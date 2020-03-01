Canaccord Genuity Raises Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$125.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KXS has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$108.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$125.00.

Shares of KXS opened at C$112.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$110.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$96.09. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of C$70.81 and a 1 year high of C$117.35.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

