Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$112.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$110.00 to C$112.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CM. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$121.00 to C$120.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$116.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$113.50.

CM opened at C$102.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion and a PE ratio of 9.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$97.55 and a twelve month high of C$115.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$108.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$108.95.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.08 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.73 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

In other news, Director Patrick Darold Daniel bought 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$109.40 per share, with a total value of C$547,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$656,400.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

