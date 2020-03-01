Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Price Target Cut to GBX 200

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

CAPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 188 ($2.47) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 245.09 ($3.22).

LON CAPC opened at GBX 198 ($2.60) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -10.05. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a one year low of GBX 181.40 ($2.39) and a one year high of GBX 275 ($3.62). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 247.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

