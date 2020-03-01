Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,859 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $124.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.49.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

