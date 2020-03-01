Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Century Casinos worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,422,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 462,772 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 142,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 118.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 43,034 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNTY. Macquarie started coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $210.55 million, a PE ratio of 119.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.90. Century Casinos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $10.41.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

