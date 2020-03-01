Chicago Equity Partners LLC Acquires 21,502 Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 340.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,502 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in J2 Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

JCOM opened at $87.33 on Friday. J2 Global Inc has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.85 and a 200 day moving average of $93.59.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

