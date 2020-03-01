Chicago Equity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 83,370 International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of International Seaways at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in International Seaways by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Seaways alerts:

NYSE:INSW opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. International Seaways Inc has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $78,500 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.