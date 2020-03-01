Chicago Equity Partners LLC Buys 18,450 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,620 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,450 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,568 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,261,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth $4,076,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 320,917 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 770.6% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 185,880 shares during the period.

BBBY opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.41. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.47.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

