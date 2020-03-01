Chicago Equity Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,940 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $133,000.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $27.21 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.93 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 62.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

