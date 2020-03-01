Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,240 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of P H Glatfelter worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 4,867.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P H Glatfelter stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. P H Glatfelter Co has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $19.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $648.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.74.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.16 million. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is 69.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

