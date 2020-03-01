Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2,133.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 94,416 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 143,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVY stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Argus began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.40.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

