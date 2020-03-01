Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,531 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,548,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2,552.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 265,755 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 255,734 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 11,158 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA opened at $275.11 on Friday. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $269.60 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.