Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,605 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after buying an additional 34,357 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at $9,642,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 91,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth about $2,063,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

GLDD stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 6.93%. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $130,500.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,895.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Simonelli sold 16,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $192,063.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 344,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,027.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

