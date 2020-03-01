Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 119.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Petmed Express were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Petmed Express by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Petmed Express by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Petmed Express by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Petmed Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Petmed Express by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Petmed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $98,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,736.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PETS. Sidoti downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Petmed Express stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. Petmed Express Inc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Petmed Express’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

