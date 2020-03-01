Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $2.68 Million Position in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,370 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Arch Coal were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arch Coal by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,831,000 after buying an additional 73,785 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Coal by 89.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 130,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 61,775 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arch Coal by 8,292.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Coal by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 30,488 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Arch Coal during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,873,000.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Arch Coal in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Coal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $91,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $50.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $738.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.41. Arch Coal Inc has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Arch Coal had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Coal Inc will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 16.17%.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.