Chicago Equity Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,550 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of TriNet Group worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TriNet Group by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 372.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNET has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In other news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 7,588 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $464,309.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,285,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,974. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

TNET opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.85. TriNet Group Inc has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.70.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

