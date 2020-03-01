Chicago Equity Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,405 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,435,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,386,000 after acquiring an additional 90,640 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $3,936,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE:HR opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.32. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $112,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,972,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $316,254.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,363,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

