Chicago Equity Partners LLC Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Deluxe as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,376,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,378,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Deluxe by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 362,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 288,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLX stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.39. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $522.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.57 million. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 38.42% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

DLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

