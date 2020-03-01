Chicago Equity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,230 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Blackline worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Blackline by 283.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after buying an additional 416,326 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackline by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,856,000 after buying an additional 380,175 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Blackline by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Blackline by 799.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after buying an additional 220,621 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackline by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 87,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 63,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackline alerts:

Shares of BL stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. Blackline Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.77 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Blackline in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Blackline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,449 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,143.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $387,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,734. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.