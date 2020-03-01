Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 18,140 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,140 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POR. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Sidoti boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of POR opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.