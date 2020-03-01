Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 18,610 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 18,610 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,336.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $81,389,000 after purchasing an additional 856,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,690.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after purchasing an additional 605,330 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,702,000 after purchasing an additional 572,702 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $136,752,000 after purchasing an additional 490,028 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,864,000 after purchasing an additional 482,072 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $78.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.71.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

