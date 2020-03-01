Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 215 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,437,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Booking by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,382,000 after acquiring an additional 45,984 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 267,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 189,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,605,000 after acquiring an additional 34,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,695.66 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,592.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,947.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,966.12. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $22.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,026.35.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

