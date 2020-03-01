Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 32,965 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,965 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $7,591,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $81.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

