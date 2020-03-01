Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 33,785 Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,785 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.0% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 45,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 159.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,615,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,641,000 after purchasing an additional 377,366 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 1,832.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,204,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MFA stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.50. MFA FINL INC/SH has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $8.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s payout ratio is presently 103.90%.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $190,006.30. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MFA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MFA FINL INC/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

