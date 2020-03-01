Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 545 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $883,864,000 after buying an additional 220,868 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,515,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,837,000 after acquiring an additional 364,422 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,007,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,983,000 after acquiring an additional 83,277 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in CVS Health by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $257,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CVS Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,177,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $236,074,000 after acquiring an additional 120,824 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average of $68.58. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

