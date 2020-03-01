Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 6,450 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,870 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Target by 170.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,621,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 16.5% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT opened at $103.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

