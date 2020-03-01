Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 7,435 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,494,000 after purchasing an additional 54,291 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in Celanese by 68.9% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Celanese by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 0.5% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Celanese by 23.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,089,000 after buying an additional 61,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $93.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.25 and its 200 day moving average is $118.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Celanese to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.71.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

