Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 9,050 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 25.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $191,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $3,028,998.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,948 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $94.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.12 and a 200 day moving average of $102.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.