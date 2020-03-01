Chicago Equity Partners LLC Takes $2.62 Million Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Alliance Data Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 40.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 36.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,022,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

NYSE ADS opened at $85.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.73. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $84.32 and a one year high of $182.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

