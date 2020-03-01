Chicago Equity Partners LLC Takes Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Trinseo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth about $290,045,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trinseo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,244,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,326,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Trinseo by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 392,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after acquiring an additional 90,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 67,116 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSE. Citigroup upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Trinseo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other Trinseo news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE opened at $21.88 on Friday. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $838.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). Trinseo had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.