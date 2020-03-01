Chicago Equity Partners LLC Trims Stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,401 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 28.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 31.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 29.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 20.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 36,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

ABR stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a current ratio of 15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.63. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $15.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $81.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

In other ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

