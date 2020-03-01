Chicago Equity Partners LLC Trims Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1,501.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 31,768 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 161,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $126.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $1,312,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,015,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,767,331,888.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,332,350 shares of company stock valued at $174,432,582 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

