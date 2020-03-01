China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in China Mobile by 84.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in China Mobile by 71.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in China Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in China Mobile in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in China Mobile by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHL opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29. China Mobile Ltd. has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

