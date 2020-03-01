CI Investments Inc. Acquires 11,742 Shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $27,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lendingtree by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Lendingtree by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Lendingtree by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 9,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lendingtree by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 483,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,105,000 after purchasing an additional 148,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lendingtree by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TREE shares. BidaskClub cut Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $341.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lendingtree to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.75.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $275.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 80.17, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Lendingtree Inc has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $434.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.83 and a 200-day moving average of $320.39.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.42 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lendingtree Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

