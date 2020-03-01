CI Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,570,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,116,000. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.34% of VICI Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 27,009.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,095,000 after buying an additional 4,226,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,185,000 after buying an additional 3,353,611 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 18.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,143,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,341,000 after buying an additional 2,218,914 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,421,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,873,000 after buying an additional 1,751,951 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,806,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,021,000 after buying an additional 1,565,116 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a current ratio of 116.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on VICI. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

