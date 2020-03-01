CI Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,949,240 Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,949,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,888,000. CI Investments Inc. owned 1.62% of Plains GP as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 340,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 16.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 16.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,205,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,592,000 after buying an additional 172,680 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAGP. ValuEngine upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.24. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

In other news, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 213,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,466.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong bought 70,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,828,243.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 165,187 shares of company stock worth $2,520,931. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.