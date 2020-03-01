CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,832 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.60% of US Foods worth $54,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of US Foods by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of US Foods by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 588,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 69,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of US Foods by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,037,000 after purchasing an additional 880,730 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

USFD stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.35.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

