CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.42% of Wix.Com worth $25,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Wix.Com by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Wix.Com by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wix.Com by 652.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Wix.Com during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.87.

WIX stock opened at $133.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.56. Wix.Com Ltd has a 12 month low of $104.61 and a 12 month high of $156.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

