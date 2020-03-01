CI Investments Inc. Buys 21,465 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of Raytheon worth $53,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,737,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,579,214,000 after purchasing an additional 65,555 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,358,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,521,000 after purchasing an additional 260,346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN opened at $188.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.02. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $169.64 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Alembic Global Advisors cut Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.