CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,699 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.51% of Smartsheet worth $26,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $973,000. Filament LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $261,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $132,578.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,691 shares of company stock worth $15,353,624. Insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. First Analysis began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

SMAR opened at $46.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.95. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

