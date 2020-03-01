CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,987 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $52,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,963,000 after purchasing an additional 760,522 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 48.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,319 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 14.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 694,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 85,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.44.

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $188.93 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.67 and a 200-day moving average of $197.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

