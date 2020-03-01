CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 114.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,373 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,013 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $270.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.78. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32. The company has a market capitalization of $154.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura cut NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, New Street Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.16.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,020,510.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $217,493.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $142,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,123 shares of company stock worth $10,235,270 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

