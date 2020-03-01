CI Investments Inc. Has $24.89 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 160.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,271 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Home Depot by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 296,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,652,000 after purchasing an additional 32,039 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 855,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,270,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.92.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD opened at $217.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.33. The company has a market capitalization of $245.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.07%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

