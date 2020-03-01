CI Investments Inc. Has $25.04 Million Holdings in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,654,792 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 649,415 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 3.28% of Berry Petroleum worth $25,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Berry Petroleum by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Berry Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Berry Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Berry Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Berry Petroleum stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $494.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.47.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 16,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $153,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

